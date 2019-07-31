B&G Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $370.24M (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bgs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.