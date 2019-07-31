Western Union Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wu has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.