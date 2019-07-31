XPO Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.37B (+0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, xpo has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.