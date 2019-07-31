Goldman Sachs BDC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.76M (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gsbd has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.