Shell Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $119.43M (-7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, shlx has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.