Century Aluminum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-196.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $475.87M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cenx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.