Inphi Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+120.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.87M (+20.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iphi has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.