Endo in-licenses rights to HDAC inhibitor in Canada
Jul. 31, 2019 Endo International plc (ENDP)
- Endo International (ENDP +1.2%) subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited inks an agreement with Swiss pharma firm Helsinn for exclusive commercialization rights to blood cancer med Pracinostat in Canada.
- Under the terms of the deal, Endo unit Paladin Labs will be responsible for registration, distribution, pricing, sales, marketing and reimbursement activities there. Helsinn will supply product and will retain all international development rights. Financial terms are not disclosed.
- Helsinn acquired global rights to the HDAC inhibitor from MEI Pharma in 2016, including the right to sublicense. Italian biopharma outfit Menarini owns exclusive rights in all territories except the U.S., Canada, Japan and South America.