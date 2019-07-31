El Pollo Loco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.74M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, loco has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.