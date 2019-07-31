Brooks Automation Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-58.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.14M (-8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, brks has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.