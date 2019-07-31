Belden slips 14% post Q2 mixed results; lowers FY19 guidance
Jul. 31, 2019 12:05 PM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)BDCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Belden (BDC -14.3%) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 4.7% Y/Y to $637.53M; and net income of $42.2M (+46.2% Y/Y).
- Q2 Gross margin declined by 72 bps to 37.8%; and operating margin declined by 114 bps to 9.6%.
- Adj. gross margin declined by 180 bps to 38.2%
- Enterprise Solutions revenues were $369.86M (-7.5% Y/Y); and EBITDA margin of 14.5% down by 310 bps.
- Industrial Solutions revenues were $267.67M (-1.5% Y/Y); and EBITDA margin of 17.7% down by 190 bps.
- Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $101.16M (-17.5% Y/Y); and margin declined by 346 bps to 15.9%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $67.71M, compared to net cash used $54.5M a year ago; and Adj. Free cash flow of $40.54M.
- Company expects a more challenging demand environment in Industrial markets in the second half of 2019.
- 3Q19 Guidance: Revenue $620M - $645M; Adj. EPS $1.32 - $1.52; and GAAP EPS $0.84 - $1.04
- FY19 Guidance, lowered: Revenue $2.485B - $2.535B (prior $2.520B - $2.595B); Adj. EPS $5.38 - $5.78 (prior $5.65 - $6.15); and GAAP EPS $3.44 - $3.84 (prior $3.86 - $4.36).
