Belden slips 14% post Q2 mixed results; lowers FY19 guidance

Jul. 31, 2019 12:05 PM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)BDCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Belden (BDC -14.3%) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 4.7% Y/Y to $637.53M; and net income of $42.2M (+46.2% Y/Y).
  • Q2 Gross margin declined by 72 bps to 37.8%; and operating margin declined by 114 bps to 9.6%.
  • Adj. gross margin declined by 180 bps to 38.2%
  • Enterprise Solutions revenues were $369.86M (-7.5% Y/Y); and EBITDA margin of 14.5% down by 310 bps.
  • Industrial Solutions revenues were $267.67M (-1.5% Y/Y); and EBITDA margin of 17.7% down by 190 bps.
  • Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $101.16M (-17.5% Y/Y); and margin declined by 346 bps to 15.9%.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $67.71M, compared to net cash used $54.5M a year ago; and Adj. Free cash flow of $40.54M.
  • Company expects a more challenging demand environment in Industrial markets in the second half of 2019.
  • 3Q19 Guidance: Revenue $620M - $645M; Adj. EPS $1.32 - $1.52; and GAAP EPS $0.84 - $1.04
  • FY19 Guidance, lowered: Revenue $2.485B - $2.535B (prior $2.520B - $2.595B); Adj. EPS $5.38 - $5.78 (prior $5.65 - $6.15); and GAAP EPS $3.44 - $3.84 (prior $3.86 - $4.36).
  • Previously: Belden EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 31)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.