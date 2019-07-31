MobileIron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $50.66M (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mobl has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.