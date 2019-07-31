Stocks rise after a morning dip

Stocks bounce up as investors weigh more corporate earnings, a round of U.S.-China trade talks that's made little headway, and this afternoon's Fed announcement, when the FOMC is expected cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.
The Nasdaq rises 0.3%, recovering from a swoon this morning; the S&P 500 gains 0.1%, and the Dow, losing most of earlier gains, is up 0.1%.
Among S&P 500 sectors, energy (+0.7%) and real estate (+0.5%) are the biggest gainers, while consumer staples (-1.1%) and materials (-0.4%) lag the most.
Crude oil rises 0.7% to $58.47 per barrel.
The 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.032%.
Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 98.13.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index closes up 0.2%; the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closes down 0.8%.
