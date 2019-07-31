Stocks rise after a morning dip

Stocks bounce up as investors weigh more corporate earnings, a round of U.S.-China trade talks that's made little headway, and this afternoon's Fed announcement, when the FOMC is expected cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

The Nasdaq rises 0.3% , recovering from a swoon this morning; the S&P 500 gains 0.1% , and the Dow, losing most of earlier gains, is up 0.1% .

Among S&P 500 sectors, energy ( +0.7% ) and real estate ( +0.5% ) are the biggest gainers, while consumer staples ( -1.1% ) and materials ( -0.4% ) lag the most.

Crude oil rises 0.7% to $58.47 per barrel.

The 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 3 basis points to 2.032%.

Dollar Index edges up 0.1% to 98.13.