Spirit AeroSystems' Q2 results top estimates despite MAX groundings
Jul. 31, 2019 11:59 AM ETSpirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)SPRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +3.4%) pops higher after beating Q2 earnings estimates with revenues rising nearly 10% Y/Y to $2B, as Boeing's biggest supplier continued to make and sell parts for the grounded 737 MAX while demand for other aircraft held up.
- SPR says the revenue increase was driven primarily by higher production volumes on the Boeing 777 and 787 programs, favorable model mix on the Boeing 737 program and higher revenue recognized on the 787 program.
- SPR shares have fallen more than 20% since the most recent fatal MAX crash on March 10, prompting SPR to suspend its full-year outlook, but the company has continued to manufacture parts for the jet at a rate of up to 52 units/month, even as Boeing cut its own production to 42/month.
- SPR had planned earlier this year to raise output to the equivalent of 57 planes/month, and "having costs for rate [of] 57 but producing at a lower rate had a short-term negative impact on margins," CEO Tom Gentile says.