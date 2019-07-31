Bio-Rad Labs Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Bio-Rad Labs (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $564.88M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bio has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.