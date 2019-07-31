RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $243.21M (+12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rp has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.