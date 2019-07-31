Newpark Resources +9% despite Q2 earnings miss

Newpark Resources (NR +9% ) says that despite continued softness in the US oil and gas market and the impact of Spring break-up in Canada, Q2 Fluids Systems revenues increased by 7% sequentially, to $173M; US Fluids revenues improved 14% sequentially, to $117M, primarily driven by $9M revenue increase from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

International Fluids revenues also rebounded, increasing 14% sequentially to $50M.

Mats and Integrated Services segment sales declined 14% sequentially to $44M, primarily reflecting the impact of weakness in E&P customer activity

Operating income reached $10.9M from $5.7M in Q1 2019; EBITDA improved to $21.6M from $18.2M

Free Cash Flow stood at 29.5M, as compared to negative cash flow of $13.4M

