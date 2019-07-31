Mosaic upgraded to Buy at Citi on more positive 2020 ag outlook

Jul. 31, 2019 12:22 PM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS), CF, NTRMOS, CF, NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Mosaic (MOS +0.4%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $31 price target, raised from $26, at Citi, which says 2020 is shaping up as a "bumper year" after a disappointing 2019 for agriculture due to severe wet weather in the U.S. corn belt.
  • Citi's P.J. Juvekar says he is growing more positive on the 2020 ag cycle due to a strong expected season in South America, and he believes bad news is now priced into MOS shares.
  • Juvekar also removed his "negative catalyst watch" on CF Industries (CF +1.2%) and keeps a Buy rating on the shares with a $48 price target; Nutrien (NTR +1.3%) remains his top pick, and he raises his price target for the shares to $61 from $56.
  • MOS's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.
