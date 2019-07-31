ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is up 2.5% after it edged profit expectations in its fiscal Q4 results along with strong guidance.

Revenues grew 6% to $3.5B (also 6% in organic constant currency).

Net earnings rose to $476M -- a 237% gain mainly benefiting from the impact of last year's pretax charges of $365M (tied to transformation initiatives including a voluntary early retirement program).

On an adjusted basis, earnings rose 13%, to $498M. EBIT rose 7% to $669M.

In segments, Employer Services revenues rose 4% (5% on organic constant currency basis), and new business bookings rose 11%. PEO Services revenues rose 9%; excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs it was up 7%. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services rose 8%, to about 563,000.

For 2020, it's now guiding to revenue growth of 6-7%, with EBIT margin up 100-125 basis points, and adjusted EPS growth of 12-14%.

Employer services revenues are seen growing at 4-5% and margins up 100-125 basis points, while PEO Services revenues are forecast to grow 9-11% with margins flat to down 25 basis points.

