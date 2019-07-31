Viper Energy Partners announces Q2 results; raises FY19 production guidance

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM +6.1% ) Q2 production increased 20% Y/Y to 19,597 boe/d, with commodity mix of 67% oil

Average realized prices were $54.81 per barrel of oil, down 12.5% and combined price down 21% to $39.50/boe,

The company recently approved Drop Down from Diamondback, which will be immediately accretive upon closing, and will increase production by over 20%, total acreage by over 30% and total acreage operated by Diamondback at Viper to roughly 50%.

Viper agreed to acquire certain mineral and royalty interests from subsidiaries of Diamondback for 18.3M Class B units of Viper and $150M; the transaction is valued at ~$700M

For Q3, forecasts average production guidance for Q3 2019/Q4 2019 of 23,000 - 25,000 boe/d; excluding the impact of the Drop Down, production is expected to average 21,000 to 23,000 boe/d for 2H 2019.

Raised FY19 production guidance to 21,500 - 22,000 boe/d.

