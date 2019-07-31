National Oilwell Varco wins two sell side upgrades after Q2 results

National Oilwell Varco (NOV +5.5% ) shares extend their two-day run-up to as much as 20% following Q2 results that included a 10% jump in revenues to $2.13B.

NOV earned two analyst upgrades today, to Buy from Neutral at Citi and to Neutral from Sell at Seaport Global.

Citi's Scott Gruber hikes NOV to Buy with a $28 price target, raised from $23, saying he sees more room for the shares to run on its free cash flow potential while he increases his EBITDA estimates for both 2019 and 2020 based on strong Q2 bookings.

Seaport's Mike Urban raises the stock to Neutral without a price target, saying the cyclical upturn in offshore and international, which represent most of NOV's revenue, is beginning to accelerate to the upside, and he believes the company's restructuring efforts are "beginning to bear fruit."

NOV's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Bearish.