Triumph Group jumps 11% post Q1 earnings beats; reaffirms FY20 guidance

Triumph Group (TGI +11.3% ) reported Q1 net sales of $730.2M (-12.3% Y/Y) and +5.6% Y/Y organically.

Sales by segments: Integrated Systems $252.23M (+4.6Y Y/); Aerospace Structures $419.18M (-21.3% Y/Y); and Product Support $61.76M (-6.7% Y/Y).

Q1 operating margin recovered by 1,285 bps to 4.9%; and adj. operating margin was 6%.

Adj. EBITDAP Margin was 9.2% up by 340 bps .

Backlog was $3.7B up 1% Y/Y organically and flat on a sequential basis.

Cash flow from operations was $5M for the quarter, compared to cash used $65.71M a year ago; and free cash flow use was $3.1M.

Company expects to be cash flow positive in the second half of the year as the benefits of Path to Value actions come to fruition. The Boeing 737 MAX delays are currently forecasted to impact revenue by less than 2% in the year with offsetting actions in progress.

FY20 Guidance, reaffirmed: Net sales between $2.8B to $2.9B; GAAP and Adj. EPS $2.35 to $2.95; and Free cash flow between $0 to $50M.

Previously: Triumph EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 31)