ONEOK on the move following Q2 earnings beat

ONEOK (OKE +5.9% ) powers higher after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA climbed 5% Y/Y to $632M.

OKE says Q2 distributable cash flow increased 19% Y/Y to $540.5M from $453.5M in the year-ago quarter, and its coverage ratio rose to 1.51x from 1.39x a year ago.

OKE says it generated $183M in excess cash after paying its dividend during the quarter, nearly 45% higher Y/Y even after raising its dividend 8% over the past year.

Q2 natural gas liquids raw feed throughput volumes rose 11% Y/Y, driven by higher volumes in the Rocky Mountain region, STACK and SCOOP areas and the Permian Basin.

OKE's natural gas gathering and processing segment's Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $186M, as volume growth in the Williston Basin and STACK and SCOOP areas contributed to an 8% gain in natural gas volumes processed.

Adjusted EBITDA in the natural gas pipeline segment rose 18% to $100.5M, mostly due to higher firm transportation capacity contracted due to completed expansion projects.