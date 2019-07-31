Nasdaq uses AI to spot stock-market abuse - WSJ

Nasdaq (NDAQ +0.1% ) is testing an artificial-intelligence surveillance system to monitor its U.S. stock market and detect previously unknown method of illegal equities trading, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The test has discovered activity that its surveillance group is investigating, Nasdaq official said, without providing any more details.

The new system uses machine-learning to detect irregular trading activity. Originally, the AI algorithm was created to spot historical market abuse, but the models kept producing unusual results that didn't match known methods of spoofing.

If the test is successful, Nasdaq officials hope to expand the system to other markets.