Shanghai surprise from Tesla?

Analysts are digging into Tesla's (TSLA +1.4% ) 10-Q filing with a particular focus on the disclosures surrounding the Gigafactory Shanghai.

Bond Angle's Vicki Bryan thinks the early start by Tesla in building out its Shanghai plant ahead of financing weakened its bargaining leverage.

She points out that it took months for Tesla to finally secure a loan of just over $500M from local Chinese banks to fund the Shanghai factory, much less than what it will cost to build out the factory even to half its projected 500K car annual capacity.

Bryan notes the 10-Q indicated that it will cost at least $2B to build the Shanghai plant and the company has to pay around $323M per year in taxes to China starting in 2023. If those payments aren't made, the Gigafactory will be under the control of the city. "While construction on the plant is nearly complete, Tesla still is lacking manufacturing licenses or regulatory approval to commence production," she reminds.

There is also the question if key suppliers are ready to meet Tesla's aggressive Shanghai production target.

The overarching goal from Tesla is for large-scale production at the Gigafactory Shanghai to help the company offer competitive local pricing of the Model 3 in China.