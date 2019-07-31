Criteo +9.4% after Q2 beat, $80M buyback

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is up 9.4% after its Q2 results cleared the Street's bar and the company launched an $80M share repurchase program.

Revenue fell 2% to $528M; excluding traffic acquisition costs, it declined 3% to $224M. In constant currency, revenues as reported rose 1%, and revenue ex-TAC increased 0.3%.

Revenue ex-TAC from new products made up 10% of the total (up 61% Y/Y), and revenue ex-TAC from mobile apps rose 21%.

Revenue by region: Americas grew 1% to $214M; EMEA fell 3% to $194M; Asia-Pacific, down 3% to $120M.

Net income fell 15%, to $13M, and adjusted EBITDA fell 18% (a 16% decline in constant currency) to $56M.

Cash flow from operations rose 31% to $53M; free cash flow was $20M, and its cash position at quarter's end was $422M.

It's maintaining its full-year outlook for top-line growth and profit margin. For Q3 it sees revenue ex-TAC of $219M-$223M and EBITDA of $57M-$61M.

