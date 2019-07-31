Magellan Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $658.67M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MMP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.