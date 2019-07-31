Fire burning at Exxon's Baytown refinery
Jul. 31, 2019 1:18 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- A fire has erupted at Exxon Mobil's (XOM +0.1%) 560K bbl/day Baytown, Tex., refining and chemical plant complex, and local residents around the plant are asked to take shelter in place.
- Local television footage shows flames and heavy smoke from a large column at the facility; officials say the fire is in a unit that contains polypropylene material, a component of plastics.
- XOM says it is conducting air quality monitoring at the facility and is in the process of accounting for employees.