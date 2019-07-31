Canadian Natural Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.87 (-16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.37B (-9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.