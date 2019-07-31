NANO -11% after EPS meet; analysts stay bullish
Jul. 31, 2019 1:26 PM ETONTO, RTECBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- B. Riley maintains a Buy rating on Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) -11.3% and lifts the target from $41 to $43 after yesterday's earnings report beat revenue estimates.
- The firm says NANO is "executing well, with spending dynamics favoring Foundry and Logic over memory" in H2.
- Rudolph Tech (RTEC -10.4%) shares are also down after a print that missed revenue estimates. Last month, NANO agreed to merge with the company in an all-stock merger of equals.
- NANO has a Buy average Sell Side rating.