International Game Technology PLC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (-3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IGT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.