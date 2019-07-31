PBF Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.73M (+22.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, PBFX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.