Nordstrom jumps 10% on report family exploring majority stake

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) has spiked, jumping to a 10% gain , following a WSJ report that the Nordstrom family is readying a new plan to boost its stake and strengthen its grip on the company.

The family's in early stages on a plan to increase a stake of about a third to more than 50%, according to the report, though it could run into resistance from some independent directors.

That could come through a variety of methods, including a share buyback at a premium.

The Nordstrom family abandoned an effort to take the company private last year with a offer about $8B.