Power REIT jolts up 12%
Jul. 31, 2019 1:38 PM ET Power REIT (PW) By: Liz Kiesche
- Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) surges 12%, essentially rebounding from an 11% decline the stock suffered in the previous three days.
- At $9.31 at 1:13 PM ET, the shares are still below their closing price of $9.47 on July 25.
- Two days ago, Power REIT reported that Q2 core FFO per share of 14 cents increased from 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- In the past week, PW declined 10% compared with a 0.3% rise for the S&P 500. But in the past month, PW climbed 45%, outpacing the S&P's 2.4% increase.