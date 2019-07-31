Power REIT jolts up 12%

  • Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) surges 12%, essentially rebounding from an 11% decline the stock suffered in the previous three days.
  • At $9.31 at 1:13 PM ET, the shares are still below their closing price of $9.47 on July 25.
  • Two days ago, Power REIT reported that Q2 core FFO per share of 14 cents increased from 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • In the past week, PW declined 10% compared with a 0.3% rise for the S&P 500. But in the past month, PW climbed 45%, outpacing the S&P's 2.4% increase.
