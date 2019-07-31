More on Kforce Q2 results

Jul. 31, 2019 1:41 PM ETKFRCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Kforce (KFRC -1.8%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 2.8% Y/Y to $338.9M.
  • Y/Y growth for Tech Flex and Direct Hire revenue was 6.2% and 7.7%, respectively, while FA Flex declined 9.4%.
  • Q2 overall margin: Gross declined 60 bps to 29.8%; Flex gross declined 80 bps to 26.9%; operating was 6.3% & EBITDA also declined 24 bps to 7.5%.
  • The company returned $41M of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends of $4.3M and stock repurchases of $36.7M.
  • Q3 Outlook:  Revenue of $337-341M; EPS of $0.65-0.67; Gross margin of 29.3%-29.5%; Flex gross profit margin of 26.8% - 27.0%; SG&A expense margin of 22.5%-22.7%; Operating margin of 6.2%-6.4% & Effective tax rate of 24.5%.
