US Steel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

US Steel (NYSE:X) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-73.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (-5.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, X has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.