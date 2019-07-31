Noble Corp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Noble Corp (NYSE:NE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.46 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.59M (+5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.