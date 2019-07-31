DaVita HealthCare Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE:DVA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DVA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.