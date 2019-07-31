TC Energy Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.98 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.53B (+10.53% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.