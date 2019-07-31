Dunkin' Brands Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.32M (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DNKN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward.