Open Text Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-1.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $763.51M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.