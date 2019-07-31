Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.70 (-60.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.16M (+73.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RARE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.