Sprouts Farmers Market Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SFM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward.