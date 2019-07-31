Agios Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.70 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.05M (-33.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AGIO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.