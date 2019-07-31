Beazer Homes Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-58.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $470.65M (-8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BZH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.