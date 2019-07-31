Broadridge Financial Solutions Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (-7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.