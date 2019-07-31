Consolidated Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $333.65M (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNSL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.