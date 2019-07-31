Floor & Decor Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $510.73M (+17.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.