Fed cuts rates for first time in over a decade

As widely telegraphed and expected, the Federal Open Market Committee cuts its key interest rate by a quarter point to 2.00%-2.25%, citing "implications of global developments" on the economic outlook as well as "muted inflation pressures."

It also will conclude the shrinking of its aggregate securities holdings in August, two months earlier than previously indicated.

That's exactly what the fed fund futures market had been expecting.

Two FOMC members voted against the action -- Esther George, of the Kansas City Fed, and Eric Rosengren, of the Boston Fed, who wanted to keep the rate unchanged.

FOMC still sees "sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2% objective, but uncertanties about this outlook remain."

Before the announcement, the CME FedWatch Tool put the probability of a 25-basis point cut at 79% and the probability of a 50-bp cut at almost 21%.

Minutes later stocks slipped. The Dow and S&P 500 fall 0.2% , the Nasdaq -0.1% .

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.046%;(TLT +0.3% ), (TBT -0.7% )

Watch press conference live at 2:30 PM ET.