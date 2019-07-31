First Solar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+104.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $656.8M (+112.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FSLR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.